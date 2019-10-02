|
HENN
KATHRYN "KITTY" M.
(nee Gallagher)
95, of Wayne, PA, formerly of Paoli and Overbrook, PA, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Henn; loving mother of Robert L. Henn (Maryann), Patricia A. Dougherty (Edmond), and Terri M. Bassitt (Jeff); grandmother of E.J. Dougherty (Pam), Michael Henn (Kyra), Patsy Stumpf (Rick), Kirsten Schreiber (Jamie); great grand-mother to eleven; dear sister of Francis J. Gallagher; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Joseph P. Gallagher and Mary T. Shehan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:00-9:50 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA 19301, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Church at above address. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019