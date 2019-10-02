Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
50 Leopard Rd
Paoli, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
50 Leopard Rd
Paoli, PA
View Map
KATHRYN M. "KITTY" (Gallagher) HENN

KATHRYN M. "KITTY" (Gallagher) HENN Notice
HENN
KATHRYN "KITTY" M.
(nee Gallagher)


95, of Wayne, PA, formerly of Paoli and Overbrook, PA, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Henn; loving mother of Robert L. Henn (Maryann), Patricia A. Dougherty (Edmond), and Terri M. Bassitt (Jeff); grandmother of E.J. Dougherty (Pam), Michael Henn (Kyra), Patsy Stumpf (Rick), Kirsten Schreiber (Jamie); great grand-mother to eleven; dear sister of Francis J. Gallagher; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Joseph P. Gallagher and Mary T. Shehan.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:00-9:50 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA 19301, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Norbert Church at above address. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
