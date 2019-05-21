|
McMENAMIN
KATHRYN M. (nee Whitehead)
Passed away on May 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife to the late Joseph McMenamin. Survived by her daughter Teri Gensel (Rodger) and her grandchildren Dana and Nicholas Gensel. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathryn's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
