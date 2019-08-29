|
CONNER
KATHRYN MARY
On August 22, 2019, at the age of 66, Kathryn came back home in time to rest peacefully with her family and dog present. Beloved and loyal wife of 39 years to William H. Conner III "Tre". Mother to Sarah Conner West (Bill) Catherine M. Conner, William H. Conner IV "Chip", Elizabeth F. Conner. Brother to Daniel Kenneally. Aunt to Skye Kenneally. Cherished grandmother to Gracie Mae West and William Conner West. Also survived by her fun loving cousins and her Aunt Kate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathryn's Memorial Mass on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 A.M., at Saint Andrew Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition ovarian.org (Delaware Valley/Phila. Chapter)
