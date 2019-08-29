Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
KATHRYN CONNER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN CONNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN MARY CONNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN MARY CONNER Notice
CONNER
KATHRYN MARY


On August 22, 2019, at the age of 66, Kathryn came back home in time to rest peacefully with her family and dog present. Beloved and loyal wife of 39 years to William H. Conner III "Tre". Mother to Sarah Conner West (Bill) Catherine M. Conner, William H. Conner IV "Chip", Elizabeth F. Conner. Brother to Daniel Kenneally. Aunt to Skye Kenneally. Cherished grandmother to Gracie Mae West and William Conner West. Also survived by her fun loving cousins and her Aunt Kate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kathryn's Memorial Mass on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 A.M., at Saint Andrew Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition ovarian.org (Delaware Valley/Phila. Chapter)

www.maugergivnish.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now