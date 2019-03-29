|
RICKARDS
KATHRYN MARY (nee Simmons)
Of Manahawkin, NJ, formerly of Phila., PA was called home to God after 81 years on March 25th, 2019. Kathryn is survived by her five loving sons, Matthew (Sharon), Christopher, Timothy (Kimberly), Gregory (Jennifer), Jerome (Nadine), and nine wonderful, cherished grandchildren. Kathryn is also survived by her brother, John Simmons of Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday 9 to 10 A.M. at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila PA 19115. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
