SISTER KATHRYN MILLER

SISTER KATHRYN MILLER Notice
SR. KATHRYN
MILLER, OSF
On December 3, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Wednesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
