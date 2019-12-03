|
|
HALEY
KATHRYN PATRICIA "PAT" (nee Carville)
November 29, 2019, of Newtown Square, formerly of Bryn Mawr, PA. Pat is survived by her devoted husband Bob, her daughters Kathleen (Richard) Churchill, Patricia (Jeff) Hersh, Mary Clare (Scott) Johnson and Susan (Mark) Cavanaugh; her son, Robert A., Jr. (Debbie), and her sisters, Marianne Kane and Beth Bennis. In addition to her 13 grandchildren, she was great-grandmother to 3. Relatives and friends are invited on Fri. Dec. 6th to a Visitation at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Women's Auxiliary of St. Edmond's Home for Children, 320 S. Roberts Rd., Rosemont PA 19010 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th FL., New York, NY 10001.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019