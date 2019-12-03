Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
KATHRYN HALEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia’s Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square,, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia’s Church,
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN HALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN PATRICIA "PAT" (Carville) HALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN PATRICIA "PAT" (Carville) HALEY Notice
HALEY
KATHRYN PATRICIA "PAT" (nee Carville)
November 29, 2019, of Newtown Square, formerly of Bryn Mawr, PA. Pat is survived by her devoted husband Bob, her daughters Kathleen (Richard) Churchill, Patricia (Jeff) Hersh, Mary Clare (Scott) Johnson and Susan (Mark) Cavanaugh; her son, Robert A., Jr. (Debbie), and her sisters, Marianne Kane and Beth Bennis. In addition to her 13 grandchildren, she was great-grandmother to 3. Relatives and friends are invited on Fri. Dec. 6th to a Visitation at 9:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Women's Auxiliary of St. Edmond's Home for Children, 320 S. Roberts Rd., Rosemont PA 19010 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th FL., New York, NY 10001.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now