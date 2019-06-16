Home

KATHRYN (Falco) ROLLO

KATHRYN (Falco) ROLLO Notice
ROLLO
KATHRYN (nee Falco)
On June 13, 2019, age 71, of Broomall, formerly of Chadds Ford. Wife of Paul Dale Plattenburg and the late Frederick F. Rollo, Jr., beloved mother of Frederick F. Rollo, III (Joanne), James A. Rollo (Rebecca), loving grandmother of Allison, Frederick, IV and John. Memorial Service Wednesday 11 A.M. in The Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the . Int. private.


logo

Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
