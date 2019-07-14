|
|
VANDER VEUR
KATHY L.
Of Bryn Mawr, PA, died on July 8th, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved daughter of Walter C., Sr. and devoted sister of Walter C., Jr.; also survived by her beloved cat, Frodo. Her Memorial Service will be held on Fri. July 26th, 11 A.M. in THE CHADWICK AND McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 East Athens Ave., Ardmore PA 19003 where you are invited to call after 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Francisvale Home For Smaller Animals https://www.francisvalehome.org/;
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019