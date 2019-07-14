Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHY VANDER VEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHY L. VANDER VEUR


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHY L. VANDER VEUR Notice
VANDER VEUR
KATHY L.
Of Bryn Mawr, PA, died on July 8th, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved daughter of Walter C., Sr. and devoted sister of Walter C., Jr.; also survived by her beloved cat, Frodo. Her Memorial Service will be held on Fri. July 26th, 11 A.M. in THE CHADWICK AND McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 East Athens Ave., Ardmore PA 19003 where you are invited to call after 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Francisvale Home For Smaller Animals https://www.francisvalehome.org/;

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now