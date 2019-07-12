Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
KEITH A. WEAVER

KEITH A. WEAVER Notice
WEAVER
KEITH A.


of Gladwyne, PA died suddenly on July 9th, 2019 at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Pamela Johnson and devoted father of Grace and Matthew Weaver. He is also survived by his parents, Donald and Janice Weaver; sister, Kathy Brady (Rick); and brother, Kent Weaver. His Memorial Service will be held on Monday July 15th, 10 A.M. in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010, where a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Keith's memory toward his children's education by accessing www.ugift529.com and entering PA 529 Ugift code F8Y-M6H or 513-S0L.

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
