ELLIS
KEITH J.,
Of Philadephia, born March 3, 1939 he passed away February 28, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Sharon (nee Gelb) Agate and step father of Gayle A. Escobar. Pop Pop of Brandon Keith Escobar, he is the brother of Robert Ellis, Howard Ellis and Neil Katz; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Keith was a longtime employee of Rohm and Haas Co. in Bridesburg. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to a , would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by
