|
|
APFELBAUM
KENNA (nee Korsun)
July 1, 2019. Mother of Mindy (Robert) Blackman and Richard (Jackie) Apfelbaum. Grand-mother of Stephen and Sydney Blackman, Sammy, Brooke and Jessica Apfelbaum. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. at the Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cemetery, 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Shiva will be observed Friday only at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019