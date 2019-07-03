Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cemetery
502 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
Shiva
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
her late residence
KENNA (Korsun) APFELBAUM

KENNA (Korsun) APFELBAUM Notice
APFELBAUM
KENNA (nee Korsun)
July 1, 2019. Mother of Mindy (Robert) Blackman and Richard (Jackie) Apfelbaum. Grand-mother of Stephen and Sydney Blackman, Sammy, Brooke and Jessica Apfelbaum. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. at the Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cemetery, 502 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Shiva will be observed Friday only at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
