KENNETH C. . CITRINO ESQ

KENNETH C. . CITRINO ESQ Notice
CITRINO
KENNETH C. ESQ.
Of Philadelphia, on May 18, 2019 at the age of 63. Ken was the son to the late Harry C. and Evelyn Marie, and brother to the late Harry C. Jr. (Rose Ann). Ken is survived by his loving brother Michael (Connie), his son Michael Christopher, and friend Maureen O'Connell, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's Life Celebration Visita-tion on Thursday May 23rd at Maternity B.V.M. Church, (9220 Old Bustleton Ave, Phila., PA 19115) from 9-10 A.M. with a Mass to follow at 10 A.M.; Interment at Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory to would be greatly appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
