Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
KENNETH I. ROSENBERG

KENNETH I. ROSENBERG Notice
ROSENBERG
KENNETH I.


May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Shelley (nee Kapnek). Loving father of Michael Rosenberg and Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg. Brother of Carol Fisher (Stuart) and Richard Rosenberg (Anne); proud grandfather of Arianna Faith. Cheltenham High School, '64; MIT '68; UPenn Law School '72. Chair of the Real Estate Department at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis. Ken served as president of the Jewish Exponent newspaper from 1998-2001, Vice Chairman of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, an officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council. Ken and Shelley were one of six founding families of Or Hadash: A Reconstructionist Congregation. Ken loved volunteering as a docent at the Philadelphia Zoo. Together, Ken and Shelley visited seven continents, more than 50 countries and all but five states, taking great pleasure in each other's company, their favorite animals, surprising adventures, and delicious meals. Services will be held Monday, 11 A.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. The family will return to the late residence. Contributions may be made to the Female Hebrew Benevolent Society.

Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
