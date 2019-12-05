Home

KENNETH JAY ROSNER

KENNETH JAY ROSNER Notice
ROSNER
KENNETH JAY
December 3, 2019. Husband of Meredith (nee Ostach). Father of Blake and Bennett. Son of Marvin and the late Bonnie Rosner. Brother of Tina (Joshua) Davidson and Dori (Jason) Sarney. Grandson of Celia Abramson. Beloved son-in-law to Linda Ostach and Frank Ostach, brother-in-law to Robyn Ungar and uncle to a niece and 3 nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1:15 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. 150 Monument Rd. Ste. 402, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 19004 or a .

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
