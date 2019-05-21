|
|
RAY
KENNETH "SKIPPY"
Age 88, of Newtown Square, died peacefully on May 19, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary (Cope), his devoted children, Kevin (Suzanne), Kathryn Lawley( Burton), Kenneth (Gabriela) and Mary Pat Miner (John). Also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Madison, Michael, Patrick, Andrew, Sean, Tess, and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions in Skip's memory be made to The Saint Anastasia School Endowment Fund, at above mentioned address.
