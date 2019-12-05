|
|
PACIFICO
KERRY T.
President of Pacifico Auto Group, passed away December 2, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Francine (nee Mandi); his loving children Kerry J., Maria Pacifico (Michael Palermo) and William Frio, Esq. (Annmarie), and his cherished 4 grand-children. Husband of the late Marie Pacifico, precious son of the late Josephine (nee Di Blasio) and Joseph Pacifico, and loving father of the late Joseph J.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, ALL IN CHURCH, on December 10th, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. with Funeral Mass to follow 1:00 P.M., at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St, Phila., PA 19103. Interment Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kerry's memory to one's would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019