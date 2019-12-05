Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
1723 Race St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
1723 Race St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KERRY PACIFICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KERRY T. PACIFICO


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KERRY T. PACIFICO Notice
PACIFICO
KERRY T.


President of Pacifico Auto Group, passed away December 2, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Francine (nee Mandi); his loving children Kerry J., Maria Pacifico (Michael Palermo) and William Frio, Esq. (Annmarie), and his cherished 4 grand-children. Husband of the late Marie Pacifico, precious son of the late Josephine (nee Di Blasio) and Joseph Pacifico, and loving father of the late Joseph J.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, ALL IN CHURCH, on December 10th, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. with Funeral Mass to follow 1:00 P.M., at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 1723 Race St, Phila., PA 19103. Interment Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kerry's memory to one's would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now