Of Essington, died June 12, 2019, at the age of 63. Kevin was a graduate of Malvern Prep and attended St. Joseph's University. Kevin was a longtime employee of US Air/American Airlines in Philadelphia. He enjoyed the shore and traveling. He was predeceased by his parents, Gladys (nee Kee) and Joseph E. Donnelly. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Donnelly, Joan Donnelly and Mary Jane (Michael) Sperduto; his nephew, Shane Sperduto and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:30 A.M.,. at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to the St. John Neumann Shrine, 1019 North 5th St., Phila., PA 19123.

Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019
