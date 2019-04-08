|
|
ROGERS
KEVIN P.
age 31, lifelong resident of the Somerton section of Phila., passed away suddenly on Friday April 5, 2019. Beloved son of Sharon and (late) Gerard Rogers, the devoted brother to Jerry Rogers (Maria), Meghan McKeever (Kevin), and Amanda Scheurle (Keith), was also loving uncle to Jerry, Madison, Gavin, and Owen. He is survived by his girlfriend of many years, Lisa Mannion, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing Wed., April 10th 6-8:30 P.M. at St. Anselm Church 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd. Phila. 19154 and a Visitation Thursday 9:30-11 A.M. Kevin's Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11A.M., Thursday, April 11th at St. Anselm Church 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019