JOHNSON
KIMBERLY L.
April 26, 2019. Loving companion of George Contreras, dear sister of Camilla A. Hill-Grasty, Jermaine J. Johnson, Tiffany Revelle Harris and Tia Sykes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service Friday 11 A.M. MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), where friends may call Friday 9 to 11 A.M. Interment Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Kimmy's name may be made to The , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019