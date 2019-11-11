Home

Stretch Funeral Home
of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away on November 7, 2019 of complications of a fall. He was 78 years old. He is the beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Farrell) Smith. The loving father of Nicholas (Rachel) Smith. Devoted grandfather of Justin and Brandon Smith of Upper Darby, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Mary's Church Hamilton Village 3916 Locust Walk Phila., Pa. where you may greet the family after the service. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Smith's name to either The American Civil Liberties Union P.O. Box 60173 Phila., Pa. 19102 or to the .
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019
