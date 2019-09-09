Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for KIRK ALEXY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIRK C. ALEXY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIRK C. ALEXY Notice
ALEXY
KIRK C.


Age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2019 at home. Beloved son of Patricia (nee Kurke) and the late Charles J. Loving brother of Patricia (Donald) Stoll, Mark, and Eileen (Joseph Burns) Alexy. Uncle of Genevieve (Seth Krueger) Stoll. Kirk was a pediatric home healthcare nurse and 25-year member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd, Phila, PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Int. private. Donations in Kirk's name may be made to the or Our Lady of Calvary School.

To share a memory of Kirk, please visit www.tjfluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIRK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now