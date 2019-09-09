|
|
ALEXY
KIRK C.
Age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2019 at home. Beloved son of Patricia (nee Kurke) and the late Charles J. Loving brother of Patricia (Donald) Stoll, Mark, and Eileen (Joseph Burns) Alexy. Uncle of Genevieve (Seth Krueger) Stoll. Kirk was a pediatric home healthcare nurse and 25-year member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday from 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd, Phila, PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Int. private. Donations in Kirk's name may be made to the or Our Lady of Calvary School.
To share a memory of Kirk, please visit www.tjfluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019