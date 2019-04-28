Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KIRSTEN WILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIRSTEN PIERCE WILLS

Notice Condolences Flowers

KIRSTEN PIERCE WILLS Notice
WILLS
KIRSTEN PIERCE


Heaven gained another angel on Friday, April 19th, 2019. Kirsten fought a brave battle with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C for more than a decade. Kirsten was born November 1, 1974 in Bluebell PA. She attended The Woodland School in Strafford PA- graduating in 1993 and received an IT Associates Degree in 1996. Kirsten was an avid athlete and an accomplished Sun Fish Sailor- spending many of her summers in Avalon NJ- racing on the back bay.
A sweet and generous soul- Kirsten accomplished much in her 44 years on earth and brought joy to her entire family. She's survived by her parents, Eve and Gilbert Pierce and her sister, Jennifer Pierce Lasida. She was blessed to pass peacefully at Avow Hospice, after a full day spent with her family by her side.
In lieu of flowers, please see the link to the The Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare & Neglected Diseases at the University of Notre Dame, and if you are inclined to make a small donation in her honor, the family would be grateful. https://crnd.nd.edu/
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.