KIRSTEN PIERCE

Heaven gained another angel on Friday, April 19th, 2019. Kirsten fought a brave battle with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C for more than a decade. Kirsten was born November 1, 1974 in Bluebell PA. She attended The Woodland School in Strafford PA- graduating in 1993 and received an IT Associates Degree in 1996. Kirsten was an avid athlete and an accomplished Sun Fish Sailor- spending many of her summers in Avalon NJ- racing on the back bay.

A sweet and generous soul- Kirsten accomplished much in her 44 years on earth and brought joy to her entire family. She's survived by her parents, Eve and Gilbert Pierce and her sister, Jennifer Pierce Lasida. She was blessed to pass peacefully at Avow Hospice, after a full day spent with her family by her side.

In lieu of flowers, please see the link to the The Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare & Neglected Diseases at the University of Notre Dame, and if you are inclined to make a small donation in her honor, the family would be grateful. https://crnd.nd.edu/

