Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Courtyard Marriott (Garden Room)
1251 Hurffville Rd.
Deptford, PA
L. LYNNE ROUFF

L. LYNNE ROUFF Notice
ROUFF
L. LYNNE


Age 81, of Los Angeles, CA passed away Thursday August 15, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh to the late Ernest Rouff and Agnes (Fleishaker), she was raised in Pittsburgh and graduated from Schenley High School Class of 1955. She was a Phi Beta Kappa at the University of West Virginia and earned her PhD in Child Development from Bryn Mawr College. In 1976 she moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles but often returned to New Jersey to visit family and friends. A clinical psychologist, Lynne worked for the County of Los Angeles for over thirty years and taught at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. She was a prize-winning artist who loved nature walks and classical music. She is survived by her longtime companion, Thomas P. Dengler, her brothers, Richard and Arthur Rouff; sister Ruth Rouff, nieces, Joan Herrera and Martha Moore; and great nieces and nephews, Roberto, Ona, Braun, and Mahalia. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering at the Courtyard Marriott (Garden Room), 1251 Hurffville Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096 on September 28 from 1 - 3 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019
