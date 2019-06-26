|
|
NEWMAN
L. ROY, M.D.
June 24, 2019, of Rydal, PA. Beloved husband of Stevie (nee Stephanie Klaus); loving father of Paul Newman (Bobbi Sprague), Laurie Osher, Daniel Newman (Hilary) and the late Sharon Newman; Cherished Zayde of Gerry Feldman (Betsy), Ross Feldman (Stephanie), Samantha Newman, Rob Newman, Zivi Osher and Noam Osher; great-granddad of Eytan, Levi and Shira Feldman; brother of the late Shirley Margolin; dear uncle of Susan Gordon and Sam Margolin (Gayl). Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services, Friday, 12:00 Noon at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Phila. 19123. Family Visitation will begin following services at Rodeph Shalom, then later at Rydal Park, Jenkintown, PA, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Shiva will be observed on Saturday at the home of Hilary and Daniel Newman from 7:00-9:00 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019