Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Congregation Rodeph Shalom
615 N. Broad St.
Phila, PA
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Congregation Rodeph Shalom
615 N. Broad St.
Phila, PA
NEWMAN
L. ROY, M.D.


June 24, 2019, of Rydal, PA. Beloved husband of Stevie (nee Stephanie Klaus); loving father of Paul Newman (Bobbi Sprague), Laurie Osher, Daniel Newman (Hilary) and the late Sharon Newman; Cherished Zayde of Gerry Feldman (Betsy), Ross Feldman (Stephanie), Samantha Newman, Rob Newman, Zivi Osher and Noam Osher; great-granddad of Eytan, Levi and Shira Feldman; brother of the late Shirley Margolin; dear uncle of Susan Gordon and Sam Margolin (Gayl). Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services, Friday, 12:00 Noon at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Phila. 19123. Family Visitation will begin following services at Rodeph Shalom, then later at Rydal Park, Jenkintown, PA, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Shiva will be observed on Saturday at the home of Hilary and Daniel Newman from 7:00-9:00 P.M.

Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
