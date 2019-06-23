|
ADAMSON
L. TALBOT
97, son of William and Amelia Green Adamson, died peace-fully at home at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne on June 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Maisie Adamson, daughter Sabina A. Wood, son Talbot S. Adamson (Jacqueline), stepsons Richard C. Storey III (Lily) and Peter K Storey (Merin), grandsons Harrison W. Wood III, Alexander S. A. Wood, Richard (Alexis), David (Pinwen), Timothy (Makoto) and Alexander Storey, grand-daughter Lydia Storey and two great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, William Adamson Jr. His Funeral will be at the Church of the Redeemer at 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA on Saturday, June 29th at 2 P.M. Interment will be private.
