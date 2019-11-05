Home

Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 845-1310
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Budd Funeral Home
522 Salem Ave
Woodbury, NJ 08096
LAETITIA K. "TISH" (Kelly) HOLST

LAETITIA K. "TISH" (Kelly) HOLST Notice
HOLST
LAETITIA "TISH" K. (nee Kelly)
81, on November 1, 2019 of West Deptford.
Predeceased by her husband of 48 years Kenneth and son Timothy. Survived by her children Kevin (Elizabeth), Sandra Murphy, sister Susan Dunn and grandchildren Emily Elizabeth Holst, Abigail Elizabeth Murphy, Molly Elizabeth Holst, Ryan Timothy Murphy and Josephine Elizabeth Holst. Also predeceased by her siblings Edwin Kelly, Patricia Seibold and Janet McCollum.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday after 10 A.M. in THE BUDD FUNERAL HOME, 522 Salem Ave, Woodbury, NJ. Memorial service 11 A.M. Contributions may be made to Community Foundation of Jackson Hole at www.cfjacksonhole.org.

www.buddfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
