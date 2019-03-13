Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
Resources
More Obituaries for LARISSA KATOLIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARISSA KATOLIK

Notice Condolences Flowers

LARISSA KATOLIK Notice
KATOLIK
LARISSA
Formerly of Elkins Park, on Monday March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Iwan, loving mother of six, dear grandmother of twelve and proud great grandmother of three. Viewing to begin 9:00 A.M. on Saturday at the FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Phila. Requiem service to begin 11:00 A.M. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 6740 N. 5th St., Phila. Int. Lawnview Cem., Rockledge. In lieu of flowers donations in Larissa's memory may be made to the Wissahickon Valley Public Library, Blue Bell, PA.

www.fletchernasevich.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now