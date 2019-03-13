|
KATOLIK
LARISSA
Formerly of Elkins Park, on Monday March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Iwan, loving mother of six, dear grandmother of twelve and proud great grandmother of three. Viewing to begin 9:00 A.M. on Saturday at the FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Phila. Requiem service to begin 11:00 A.M. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 6740 N. 5th St., Phila. Int. Lawnview Cem., Rockledge. In lieu of flowers donations in Larissa's memory may be made to the Wissahickon Valley Public Library, Blue Bell, PA.
