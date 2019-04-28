|
|
BUCHSBAUM
LARRY
On April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalyn (nee Zwerdling). Loving father of Erica (Andrew) Schultz, Karen (Tim) Bock and Tamar (Stuart) Green. Adored grandfather of Jacob, Ben, Jordan, Alex, Dina (Simcha), Sam (Mallika), Matthew, Noah, Will, Sarah, Yael and Josh. Cherished great grandfather of Eliyahu Itzhak. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 2:30 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Children of Jewish Holocaust Survivors www.cjhsla.org
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019