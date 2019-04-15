Home

LATIMER G. "BABE" MYERS

Age 90, of Royersford, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA on April 6, 2019. Predeceased by his wife of 57 years Lillian A. (nee Arzoumanian). Survived by his children Stephen (Tracy), Kenneth (Sandra), and Lynne Quinn (William). Also survived by his grandchildren Alexander, Lucas, Audrey, Jeffrey, Emily and Danielle. Services and interment are private. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Lansdowne Fire Company, 26 N. Highland Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019
