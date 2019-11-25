|
NEAL
LAURA A.
Nov. 21, 2019, of Fairmount. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Carol Neal (nee Tuinman); beloved mother of James and Ryan Macauley; loving sister of Carol
Ann, Lucy Bradshaw (James) Anna (Nick), Rose Hughes (John), Theresa and Kimberly (Ken) George, Paul (Marcy) and the late Thomas Jr. (Christine) and John (Michelle); several nieces and nephews. Laura was an avid Phila. sports fan. Relatives friends and employees of The Better Business Bureau are invited to her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Tues. Nov 26th at St Francis Xavier Church (the oratory) 2319 Green St., Phila., Pa 19130. A Viewing will be held in church from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the above name church or Lisa's Army at www.lisasarmy.org
Arr. by: DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019