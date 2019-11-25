Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA NEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA A. NEAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA A. NEAL Notice
NEAL
LAURA A.
Nov. 21, 2019, of Fairmount. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Carol Neal (nee Tuinman); beloved mother of James and Ryan Macauley; loving sister of Carol
Ann, Lucy Bradshaw (James) Anna (Nick), Rose Hughes (John), Theresa and Kimberly (Ken) George, Paul (Marcy) and the late Thomas Jr. (Christine) and John (Michelle); several nieces and nephews. Laura was an avid Phila. sports fan. Relatives friends and employees of The Better Business Bureau are invited to her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Tues. Nov 26th at St Francis Xavier Church (the oratory) 2319 Green St., Phila., Pa 19130. A Viewing will be held in church from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the above name church or Lisa's Army at www.lisasarmy.org
Arr. by: DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -