MOORE
LAUREEN B. (nee Romanchik)
Age 80, of Clayton, NJ, on Sept. 17, 2019. Mrs. Moore worked as a Benefits Administrator for Dechert, Price & Rhoads in Phila. for many years before retiring. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Moore. Devoted mother of Michael (Karen), Kevin (Donna), Terence (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Joan Gano. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ 08012. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Inurnment will be held privately at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williams-town. Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church at the above address. To sign the guestbook online please visit:
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 21, 2019