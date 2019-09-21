Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for LAUREEN MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAUREEN B. (Romanchik) MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAUREEN B. (Romanchik) MOORE Notice
MOORE
LAUREEN B. (nee Romanchik)


Age 80, of Clayton, NJ, on Sept. 17, 2019. Mrs. Moore worked as a Benefits Administrator for Dechert, Price & Rhoads in Phila. for many years before retiring. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Moore. Devoted mother of Michael (Karen), Kevin (Donna), Terence (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Joan Gano. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ 08012. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Inurnment will be held privately at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williams-town. Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church at the above address. To sign the guestbook online please visit:
www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAUREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
Download Now