On May 16, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ. Husband of the late Charlene B. (nee Becker) Trichon. Father of Karen Trichon and Steven Trichon, brother of Dolores Kimmel, grandfather of Jason Brown (Kristin) and great-grandfather of Nathan and Alexander. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday 11:30 A.M., Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 18, 2019
