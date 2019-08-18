|
|
TAMACCIO
LAURENCE G. "LARRY"
Of Elverson and formerly of Honey Brook and West Phila., passed away on August 15, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Ann (nee Ryan) to whom he was married for 37 years; loving father of Larry G. Tamaccio Jr. (Betsy), Leigh Newman (Galen), Ana Ingles (Ben) and Andrew Tamaccio (Kelly); cherished grandfather of Emma, Ben, Lilly, Margaret, and Josiah; dearest son of Loretta (nee DiBenedetto) and the late Julius Tamaccio; devoted brother of Julius "Jules" Tamaccio and Gregory Tamaccio.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday Evening, Aug. 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. 19008. Relatives and friends are also invited to his Viewing on Wednesday Morning, Aug. 21, from 9:30-10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. ALL IN ST. PETER CHURCH, 2838 Manor Rd., West Brandywine, PA. 19320. Interment Private. Contributions in his memory to the St. Thomas More Alumni Assoc., P.O. Box 294 Drexel Hill, PA. 19026 would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019