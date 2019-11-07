Home

LAVINIA "VINNIE" BERDGE

Age 82, passed away peacefully October 25, 2019, at Alta Vista Retirement Community in Prescott, AZ. Born in Waltham, MA to the late Edward and Helen Berdge, she grew up in Ridley Park, PA. Vinnie worked as a cosmetic chemist for Menley and James Laboratories (Love Cosmetics) as well as Frances Denny, Inc. in Philadel-phia. Vinnie semi-retired and opened her own frame shops in Exton and Downingtown, PA.
Services for Vinnie will be private. Donations may be made in her name to The National WWII Museum, New Orleans.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
