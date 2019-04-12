GERRARD LAWRENCE D. On April 9, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia A. (nee McKendry). Devoted Dad of Brian (Tinamarie), Kelly Rycek (Jay), Colleen Gerrard and the late Jerry. Pop of 7 and Poppy of 2. Brother of Cathy Kehoe (the late Mark) and Maryanne Bauder (Earl). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday 9:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 would be appreciated. www.rrfunerals.com