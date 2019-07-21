RYAN

LAWRENCE F. "LARRY"

July 14, 2019. Formerly from Fairmount. He was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School, Class of 1964 and until recently was an active member of the RCHS Alumni Association. He kept contact with fellow classmates through the ROMEO breakfast club. He served in the US Army, 9th Infantry division, and along with various other commendations, earned a Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. He retired from GSK after working there for 35 years, and was a member of the Good Fellowship Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, baking, traveling, theater trips to New York City with his favorite show being Les Miserables. Predeceased by his parents, Larry and Dot. Survived by his sisters, Dot (Chuck) Walters, Betty Ann (Ted) Watson, Marge (Dan) McPeake, Alice Mary (Tom) Devenny and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will sadly be missed. As per his wishes, services and interment are be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contributions in his name to Roman Catholic High School Alumni Association, 301 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or Wreaths Across America P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623. Arrangements by DINAN FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019