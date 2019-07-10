Home

Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church)
430 Valleybrook Rd
Glen Mills, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church)
430 Valleybrook Rd
Glen Mills, PA
LAWRENCE F. WIECHECKI
WIECHECKI
LAWRENCE F.
Age 87, of Garnet Valley PA, on July 6, 2019. Retired President and owner of International Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc. located in Trainer PA.
Son of the late Francis and Eleanor (DeBold) Wiechecki; beloved husband of Mary Judge Wiechecki, devoted father of Karen (Ernest) Shumate, Lawrence (Kathleen) Wiechecki Jr, David (Barbara) Wiechecki, Cheryl (late Frederick) Casino, and Steven (Cara) Wiechecki; grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 4. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, July 12, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church), 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills PA. Friends may call Thursday, July 11th, from 6 to 8 P.M., at PAGANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley PA, and again Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church) from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Int. Lawn Croft Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
