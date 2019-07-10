|
|
WIECHECKI
LAWRENCE F.
Age 87, of Garnet Valley PA, on July 6, 2019. Retired President and owner of International Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc. located in Trainer PA.
Son of the late Francis and Eleanor (DeBold) Wiechecki; beloved husband of Mary Judge Wiechecki, devoted father of Karen (Ernest) Shumate, Lawrence (Kathleen) Wiechecki Jr, David (Barbara) Wiechecki, Cheryl (late Frederick) Casino, and Steven (Cara) Wiechecki; grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 4. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, July 12, at 10:30 A.M., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church), 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills PA. Friends may call Thursday, July 11th, from 6 to 8 P.M., at PAGANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley PA, and again Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church) from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Int. Lawn Croft Cemetery.
Please visit
www.paganofuneralhome.comfor the full obituary.
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019