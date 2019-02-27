LEESE

LAWRENCE G.

On January 17, 2019; age 77 years. Larry lived in Collings-wood, NJ for 22 years and was a resident of Avista Healthcare in Cherry Hill at the time of his passing. Born in Darby, PA, Larry grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and Mt. Airy. A graduate of La Salle College High School and La Salle College, he served in the Army Reserve for six years. He began his long banking career at Provident National, later working in bank-related sales. Until his retirement in 2007, he owned and operated Mid-Atlantic Collections.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (nee Duggins); sons, Killian and Kyle (Joanne) and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ken (Mary) and Mike (Terry); sisters, Sue Morano (Bill) and Roe Overcash (Jay); mother-in-law, Evelyn Duggins; brother-in-law, Joe Duggins, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Larry will be remembered as a distance runner who thrived on the challenge of his next race. He loved music, gardening, films, Big Five games at the Palestra and performing in community theater at Haddon-field Plays and Players and The Village Playbox, among others. Larry enjoyed his days on Long Beach Island and liked to cook almost as much as he savored good food. Most of all, he will be remembered for his enjoy-ment of conversation and the company of family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com

