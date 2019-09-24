Home

Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Upper Dublin Friends Meeting
Ambler, PA
LAWRENCE J. GOLD


1934 - 2019
LAWRENCE J. GOLD Notice
GOLD
LAWRENCE J.


91, died on September 17, 2019 at the Gwynedd Estates Retire-ment Community in Ambler, PA. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and graduated from Brooklyn College. Through the G.I. Bill he completed a Master's and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Psychology at New York University. His professional career of over fifty years included teaching in NYC and Philadelphia public schools, Gwynedd Mercy College, and the Community College of Philadelphia. An avid reader of non-fiction, he also enjoyed playing chess, listening to classical music, and working out at the YMCA. He was a member member of Congregation Beth Or (Maple Glen) and BuxMont Unitarian Fellowship (Warrington). He is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Bibler) to whom he was married for 35 years, and daughters Robyn Gold Peruzzi and Tandy Gold Camilli. A Memorial Service will be held at Upper Dublin Friends Meeting, Ambler PA, on Saturday, October 19, at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Upper Dublin Friends Meeting (Ambler, PA), or Congregation Beth Or (Maple Glen, PA). Arr. by:

SHAEFF-MYERS FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
