Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE HEARN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE J. HEARN

Notice Condolences Flowers

LAWRENCE J. HEARN Notice
HEARN
LAWRENCE J.
88, of Warrington, passed away on June 11, 2019. He was the eldest son of the late Richard and Marie Hearn of Philadel-phia. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary (Flynn) Hearn; his children, Jennifer Lepore, Ellen (Jeff) Lott, Constance Hearn, Laura (David) Barnett and Peter (Chinatsu) Hearn; and his grandchildren, A.J. Lepore, Griff Lott, Jenni, Steve and Becky Barnett, Melissa Roses Laughlin; Max and Oliver Lawrence Hearn. The family will receive friends at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA, on Thursday, June 13, 10 A.M., until the time of Mass at 11 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cemetery.

ShellyFuneralHomes.com

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.