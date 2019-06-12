|
HEARN
LAWRENCE J.
88, of Warrington, passed away on June 11, 2019. He was the eldest son of the late Richard and Marie Hearn of Philadel-phia. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary (Flynn) Hearn; his children, Jennifer Lepore, Ellen (Jeff) Lott, Constance Hearn, Laura (David) Barnett and Peter (Chinatsu) Hearn; and his grandchildren, A.J. Lepore, Griff Lott, Jenni, Steve and Becky Barnett, Melissa Roses Laughlin; Max and Oliver Lawrence Hearn. The family will receive friends at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA, on Thursday, June 13, 10 A.M., until the time of Mass at 11 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019