ROSEN
LAWRENCE "LARRY"
Passed away surrounded by family on July 2, 2019, at the age of 82. Larry will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Lisa Rosen, Rachel (Jim) Broderick, granddaughter, Kym Rosen and many friends and colleagues.
A native of Philadelphia, Larry received his BA in Chemistry from Drexel University (1960), his MA in Sociology from Temple University (1963) and his PhD in Sociology from Temple University (1969). He was an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Smith College from 1967 to 1969 and an Associate Professor of Sociology at Temple University from 1969 until his retirement in 1999.
Larry developed an appreciation for art and art history later in life. Upon his retirement, Larry partnered his newfound interest with a lifelong passion for learning and became an invaluable volunteer at the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, processing collections in the Archives. He also spent many years as a docent and volunteer for other art galleries and museums including the Institute of Contemporary Art and Moore College of Art & Design.
Larry was an aficionado of Philadelphia history. He loved travel, food, the arts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Larry especially loved to brag about his beloved granddaughter, Kym. He was a private man but touched the lives of many. He has been described as a dear and devoted friend and mentor. Larry will be missed by those who knew him in the various ways he chose to share his life, love and experience.
To honor his memory, his family is creating the Lawrence Rosen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Temple University. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to this fund. Checks may be made payable to Temple University with "Lawrence Rosen Memorial Scholarship" written in the memo field. Checks should be mailed to Temple University, PO Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019