Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home
1024 E. Landis Ave
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
11:00 AM
1024 E. Landis Ave
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Interment
Sunday, May 12, 2019
Alliance Cemetery
LEA "LOLA" SINGER

LEA "LOLA" SINGER Notice
SINGER
LEA "LOLA"


May 10, 2019, of Vineland, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Beniek Singer. Loving mother of Regina Singer, Pearl (Mark) Kramer and Aaron (Dotti) Singer. Adored Bubbe of Allison (Jeremy) Lindemann, Stephanie (Michael) Pearlman, Benjamin Singer, Randi (Michael) Pierce and Abby Kramer. Great Bubbe of Mason, Blake, Kyle, Noa and Zoey. Lea was a Holocaust Survivor born in Rustweczko, Poland. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:15 A.M. to Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Int. Alliance Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the homes of Aaron & Dotti Singer in Cherry Hill, NJ, and Pearl and Mark Kramer in Morris Plains, NJ. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Services of Cherry Hill, NJ, www.jfcssnj.org or The Rose House of Morris Plains, NJ, www.therosehouse.org

Arrangements by PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., Cherry Hill, NJ.

Published on Philly.com on May 11, 2019
