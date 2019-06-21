|
LEVY
LEATRICE (nee Guralnick)
June 20, 2019. Wife of the late Bertram. Mother of Andrea Levy-Levinson (Martin) and Samuel (Susan) Levy. Sister of Janice Baker. Grandmother of Morgan (Jack) Selkirk, Elizabeth Levy and Emily Levy. Great grandmother of Jack, Jr. and Harper Selkirk. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Morgan and Jack Selkirk. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
