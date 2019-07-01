Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:45 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE SKVERSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE ANN (Poulson) SKVERSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE ANN (Poulson) SKVERSKY Notice
SKVERSKY
LEE ANN (nee Poulson)
On June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeff Skversky; loving mother of Joshua (Leslie Menendez) Skversky, Matthew (Elizabeth) Skversky; adored grandmother of Andrew and Nathaniel Skversky. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday 2:45 P.M. precisely Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum. Contributions in her memory may to the Jane Goodall Institute, 1595 Spring Hill Rd., Suite 550, Vienna, VA 22182.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now