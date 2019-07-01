|
|
SKVERSKY
LEE ANN (nee Poulson)
On June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeff Skversky; loving mother of Joshua (Leslie Menendez) Skversky, Matthew (Elizabeth) Skversky; adored grandmother of Andrew and Nathaniel Skversky. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday 2:45 P.M. precisely Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum. Contributions in her memory may to the Jane Goodall Institute, 1595 Spring Hill Rd., Suite 550, Vienna, VA 22182.
Published on Philly.com on July 1, 2019