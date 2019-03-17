MORTON

(STANLEY) LEE

Age 86, of Medford, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family when the Angels of God guided him home on Friday March 15, 2019. Lee was born in Northeast Philadelphia in 1932, the only child of Stanley Lee and Florence (Curran) Morton. He went through St. Timothy's and LaSalle High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1952, serving during the Korean War in Germany. In 1956 he earned his BS degree from LaSalle University. Lee was employed by RCA in Moorestown, NJ for 33 years before retiring, after which he and Ann traveled extensively with good friends and family. One of the highlights of their life together was the 8 years spent on a little island in the South Pacific called Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. He loved genealogy, golfing and sports of all kinds. His lasting legacy is "The Book" that he lovingly spent 30 years compiling and then publishing of his and Ann's family histories. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Ann D. (nee Dwyer) Morton, and children Steven (Nancy), Caroline (Neil Brown), and Daniel (Ines) and 5 grand-children, Shannon, Ryan, Mackenzie Brown, and Lee and Carly Morton. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 7-9 P.M. and on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Thursday March 21, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lakes RC Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ. Interment will follow at 3 P.M. at the Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to The St. Vincent DePaul Society, PO Box 1131, Medford, NJ, 08055.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of MATHIS FUNERAL HOME Medford, NJ.

