LEE S. . BENDER ESQ

On Sept. 10, 2019, of Ardmore, PA. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Green) Bender, loving father of Justin and Noah Bender, brother of Dr. Evan Bender and Sharon Bender (Andrew Feldmann), brother-in-law of Marci Green and son-in-law of Melvin and Greta Green. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday 9:00 A.M. at Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, 1001 Remington Rd., Wynnewood, PA. Interment private in New York. The family will be returning to the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to ZOA, Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El Men's Club or Israel Advocacy or Cornell University Crew.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
