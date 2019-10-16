|
|
ERICKSEN
LEIF A.
Died peacefully on October 14, 2019 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; 2 sons Leif ll and Tor; stepchildren, Jay Balchan and Sandra Marcus; 4 grandchildren Tim, Anna, Houston and Ava and his brother Nils. The son of Dr. Arthur N. and Chloe S. Ericksen of Reading, Leif attended Albright College.
An avid golfer, he also loved traveling abroad and spending time at their summer home in Avalon, NJ.
Services will be private. In keeping with Leif's life-long love of horses and Camp Conrad Weiser, donations in Leif's name can be sent to YMCA Camp Conrad Weiser's Equestrian Program, 201 Cushion Peak Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. Arr. by
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019