Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for LEIF ERICKSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEIF A. ERICKSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEIF A. ERICKSEN Notice
ERICKSEN
LEIF A.


Died peacefully on October 14, 2019 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; 2 sons Leif ll and Tor; stepchildren, Jay Balchan and Sandra Marcus; 4 grandchildren Tim, Anna, Houston and Ava and his brother Nils. The son of Dr. Arthur N. and Chloe S. Ericksen of Reading, Leif attended Albright College.
An avid golfer, he also loved traveling abroad and spending time at their summer home in Avalon, NJ.
Services will be private. In keeping with Leif's life-long love of horses and Camp Conrad Weiser, donations in Leif's name can be sent to YMCA Camp Conrad Weiser's Equestrian Program, 201 Cushion Peak Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. Arr. by

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEIF's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now